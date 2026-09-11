The Israeli army announced the killing of a Hamas commander in Gaza

The Israeli army announced that it had killed a high-ranking commander of the Palestinian Islamist group „Hamas“ in the Gaza Strip, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

According to the Israeli military, this is the commander of the „Hamas“ unit in Khan Yunis, Mohammad Yazouri.

Yazouri was responsible for planning dozens of attacks against Israeli soldiers. According to them, he played a leading role in rebuilding the unit after it was weakened during the war in Gaza. „Hamas“ has a total of five military formations in the Gaza Strip.

The military also said that another Hamas military wing fighter, Farah Hamed, was killed on Wednesday. The Israeli military said he had previously held a senior position in the group's headquarters in the West Bank.

They said he had been involved in deadly attacks in the West Bank in recent years, including an attack near Ain Jabrud in October 2003 that killed three Israeli soldiers.

After his arrest, Hamed was transferred to the Gaza Strip in 2011 as part of a prisoner exchange deal. Israel says he has since remained active in Hamas' military wing.