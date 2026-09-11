UAE announces plans to invest 40 billion euros in Germany

The UAE has announced plans to invest 40 billion euros in Germany in a number of sectors that represent strategic priorities for both countries, the UAE news agency – UAM reported. These include industry, high technology, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and energy, BTA reported.

This builds on the growing momentum in relations between the UAE and Germany and coincides with the state visit of the UAE President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the country.

The investment reflects Abu Dhabi's approach to fostering long-term economic and investment partnerships, as well as the country's confidence in Germany's industrial, technological and innovation potential. Of the total amount of €40 billion, €10 billion will be allocated for investment in the German state of Bavaria.

Marking a significant expansion of the economic partnership between the UAE and Germany, the investment combines Germany’s advanced industrial, technological and research capabilities with the UAE’s investment experience and capacity to support large-scale projects and accelerate their growth. This will create new opportunities for companies and institutions in both countries to build lasting partnerships and deepen cooperation in sectors that are expected to drive growth and competitiveness in the coming decades.

Beyond its financial value, the investment lays the foundations for a long-term strategic partnership that combines the UAE’s investment experience with Germany’s strengths in industry, technology and innovation, solidifying the two countries’ role as partners in building future-oriented industries and supporting sustainable economic growth.