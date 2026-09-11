More than $4.7 billion! Nepal government estimates cost of reconstruction after devastating floods

The Nepalese government has estimated the cost of reconstruction after the deadly flood of August 26 in the area bordering China at more than $4.7 billion, the country's Foreign Ministry said today, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

“The total budget required for the reconstruction is estimated at approximately $4.78 billion (4.12 billion euros)”, Nepalese ministry spokesman Lok Bahadur Chhetri told the media.

The disaster caused by the collapse of a glacier and rock masses has triggered a huge tidal wave that has passed through several valleys in the region. According to the latest official figures, it has killed more than 1,400 people and injured at least 5,600 in both countries.

Among those still missing are hundreds of foreign tourists and pilgrims, as well as scores of workers employed in Nepal to work on hydroelectric power plants or dams.

The floods have also washed away bridges, roads, homes and infrastructure, forcing thousands of people to seek refuge in temporary camps.

“About $57.67 million will be needed for immediate recovery and rescue operations over the next six months, and $4.71 billion for long-term recovery,” Chhetri said.

The spokesman added that a more precise assessment was still being carried out to “determine the full extent of the damage and the necessary funds“ to repair the damage and rebuild the destroyed infrastructure.

The government blamed the disaster on global warming, which is accelerating the melting of glaciers throughout the Himalayan mountain system.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah will address the UN General Assembly in New York this month to defend the cause of “climate justice”, confirmed to the media the Secretary General of the Ministry of External Affairs Amrit Bahadur Ra.

“He will draw the attention of the international community to the human toll and material damage suffered by Nepal due to climate change and the disasters it causes”, explained the Secretary General.

More than two weeks after the flood, rescue operations in Nepal continue in an attempt to find survivors, especially in several tunnels of hydroelectric projects buried by mud and debris.

The Nepali agency responsible for emergency situations, announced today that it had recovered 1,385 bodies and that there was still no information about 5,130 people who were missing.

On the Chinese side, state media reported 43 dead and 519 missing in Tibet, bringing the total and still provisional toll of the disaster to 1,428 dead and 5,649 missing.