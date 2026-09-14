Trump increases pressure on Kiev: Ratcliffe is involved in the negotiations on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump again stated that he had asked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to stop the attacks on Russian diesel fuel production facilities. At the same time, the American president announced that CIA Director John Ratcliffe is involved in all aspects of the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Trump said that he had spoken with Zelensky and urged him not to strike Russian refineries and other facilities related to the production of diesel fuel. According to the US president, the attacks contribute to fuel shortages and rising prices on world markets.

“There are many other targets“, Trump said, making it clear that in his opinion Ukraine should direct its military actions to other sites, Reuters reports.

Ukraine, for its part, views strikes on Russian oil infrastructure as an important part of its military strategy. Kiev aims to reduce Russia's ability to produce fuel for the army and maintain its military economy.

The US pressure comes at a time when Washington is trying to move forward with talks to end the war. Just days ago, Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed readiness for a deal, but stressed that the consent of the Ukrainian side was also necessary for its achievement.

Against this background, the role that Trump assigns to CIA Director John Ratcliffe attracts particular attention.

“He is involved in everything“, said Trump, describing the work of the director of American intelligence as excellent. Thus, Ratcliffe finds himself directly involved in all aspects of American efforts to resolve the conflict.

Ratcliffe's role in the negotiations has already been the subject of media speculation. The Financial Times previously reported that the CIA director could take a bigger role in Washington's diplomatic efforts toward Russia and Ukraine. However, a CIA spokesman dismissed the information as false.

Trump's new statement shows that despite the controversy surrounding the possible change in roles, Ratcliffe is indeed informed about all the main elements of the negotiation process.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to send signals to both Moscow and Kiev. Washington is seeking to maintain its role as the main mediator while the fighting continues and the two sides remain at loggerheads over the terms of an end to the war.

The US president also commented on domestic political issues, including the future of the Republican Party. He said that he was not yet ready to officially support Vice President J.D. Vance's candidacy for the 2028 presidential election.

Trump also continues to insist that the Federal Reserve lower the key interest rate and has threatened to cut trade with some countries if this does not happen.

But against the backdrop of these domestic and economic issues, the Ukrainian issue remains among the top priorities of the US administration. Trump's latest statements show both pressure on Kiev to limit some of its strikes on Russian infrastructure and increased involvement of US intelligence in diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Whether this approach will lead to a real breakthrough in the negotiations remains to be seen. For now, Washington continues to look for a way to put Moscow and Kiev on the path to a new agreement, with Trump demonstrating a willingness to put pressure on both sides.