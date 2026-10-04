Drone with unexploded ordnance crashes in Kiev

A drone with unexploded ordnance crashed in the Obolonsky district of Kiev, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitali Klitschko, announced. According to preliminary information, the drone is Russian.

„According to preliminary information, an unmanned aerial vehicle with an unexploded ordnance crashed in the Obolonsky district. Emergency services are heading to the scene“, Klitschko said.

Before the drone crashed, an air alert was declared in Kiev due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles. The statement did not provide any information about casualties, injuries or material damage.

The area of the incident is yet to be secured due to the unexploded ordnance. Additional details about the type of drone and the circumstances surrounding the crash were not provided.