Merz: I heard the air raid siren three times in Kiev

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Kiev that he heard the air raid siren three times during his visit. He arrived in the Ukrainian capital amid intensified Russian attacks on the city.

„I heard the air raid siren three times. But here we receive close and reliable support from the German embassy and the Ukrainian government, especially in the context of the real threat“, Merz told journalists in Kiev.

The Chancellor added that he did not have to seek shelter during his visit. His statement was made on the day that Russian forces again attacked the Northern Bridge in Kiev, in which people were injured.

Merz visited the building that was hit by the strike

Earlier on October 4, the German Chancellor visited the National Academy of Sciences in Kiev. The building was damaged in a Russian strike.

From there, Merz appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the attacks on Ukraine and show readiness for negotiations.

Berlin announces new aid for Ukraine

On the same day, it became known that Germany had prepared an aid package for Ukraine worth over 1 billion euros. The news was announced during Merz's visit to the Ukrainian capital.

Sources: European Pravda