At least 17 people, six of whom are police officers, were injured in escalation of protests in Pristina

At least 17 people, six of whom are police officers, were injured tonight in an escalation of tension in the ongoing protests in the Kosovo capital, Pristina, sparked by the announcement of convictions for former leaders of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) in mid-September, the Kosovo Radio and Television reported, BTA reported.

On September 16, the Special Court for Kosovo in The Hague handed down verdicts against former KLA leaders Hashim Thaci, Kadri Veseli, Rexhep Selimi and Jakup Krasniqi on charges of war crimes committed by them during the 1998-1999 Kosovo war. Former Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and Jakup Krasniqi received 25 years in prison, Kadri Veseli - 18 years in prison, and Rexhep Selimi - 13 years in prison. The court's decision caused sharp political reactions in Kosovo and Albania, and from September 16 to today, a number of mass demonstrations were held in Kosovo in support of the four former KLA leaders.

In response to what was happening at the end of September, the opposition Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) submitted a request for amendments and supplements to the law regulating the work of the Special Court, tying the approval of the amendments to its support for the election of a new president of the country, the deadline for which expires today. From April 5 this year This position is held by the acting President of Kosovo, Albulena Haxhiu, who was appointed ex officio after the mandate of the previous President, Vjosa Osmani, expired and Kosovo MPs were unable to elect her successor.

Yesterday at noon, Kosovo MPs approved the draft changes and draft amendments to the law proposed by the PDK, with 91 votes “for“, none “against“ and no “abstentions”, and immediately afterwards they requested from the opposition force that the proposal be voted on in a second reading, but such a vote was not called. The same demand was made by the protesters in front of the Kosovo parliament, who in the afternoon began throwing pyrotechnics and other objects at the parliament building and prevented some of the deputies from leaving the building.

Shortly before midnight, the protest in the parliament area and on the central streets of the city escalated, leading to clashes between police and protesters, and law enforcement used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowd. According to a police statement, a total of 11 protesters and six police officers were provided with medical assistance last night. The police also detained three people for provocations during the protest.

According to information from “Koha Ditore“ yesterday's incidents resulted in a confrontation with deputies from the ruling “Self-Determination“ Movement Farush Rexhepi and Sami Kurteshi, as well as journalist Jeton Sopa. According to a statement by the KLA Veterans' Organization, which is organizing the ongoing protests, demonstrations in front of the Kosovo parliament will continue today at 09:00 local time (10:00 Bulgarian time).