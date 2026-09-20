Drone attack in Kiev region: warehouses on fire, buildings and cars damaged

The consequences of an attack with unmanned aerial vehicles were registered in three regions of the Kiev region, Ukrainian authorities reported.

According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries. However, material damage was caused to warehouses, company buildings and cars.

Fire in warehouses in Borispol district

A fire broke out in warehouses in Borispol district after the attack.

Firefighters were sent to the scene and began work to extinguish the fire.

A shed and a car were damaged on the territory of a private housing cooperative in the area.

Damaged car in Buchanan district

A car was damaged in the attack in Buchanan district.

A fire broke out at the scene, which was subsequently extinguished. No other serious consequences have been reported in the area at this time.

Damage to a company in the Fastiv region

In the Fastiv region, company buildings and cars were damaged.

Local authorities are still assessing the extent of the material damage.

No casualties

According to preliminary information, there were no deaths or injuries in the attack in the Kiev region.

Ukrainian authorities are calling on residents not to ignore air raid warnings and to follow the instructions of security services.

The attack is part of a series of drone strikes recorded in various Ukrainian regions in recent hours.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Timur Tkachenko