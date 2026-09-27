Trump does not rule out new strikes on Iran, expects negotiations

US President Donald Trump said that he does not rule out the resumption of strikes against Iran, although he expects a new round of talks with Tehran next week. Earlier, the US head of state told his advisers that he allows for the renewal of bombing after the midterm elections for Congress in November.

In parallel, Trump rejected Iran's proposal for a seven-day plan, which envisages the restoration of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the renewal of negotiations. “I reject their proposal“, the president told journalists. Tehran has conveyed the plan through intermediaries, tying the opening of the strait to a ceasefire, lifting the US naval blockade and resuming nuclear talks.

Trump claims record oil flow through Hormuz

The US president said the US controls the Strait of Hormuz and that a record amount of oil passed through it overnight. He said 29 ships passed through the route. Trump did not provide independent data to confirm this amount. Before the war, about a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supplies usually passed through the strait.

At the same time, the US administration has maintained pressure on Iran through a naval blockade of ports and restrictions on oil exports. Washington insists that any future agreement must include commitments on Iran's nuclear program, while Tehran prioritizes freedom of navigation and a cessation of hostilities.

Check near a base of US forces in the UK

Five men have been detained near the British air base RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. British police said the detainees were being checked on suspicion of violating explosives legislation. Residents of about 85 households in the area were evacuated, and sappers checked several vehicles.

RAF Fairford is used by US forces for limited strikes against Iranian targets. However, British police have not confirmed that the detentions are linked to the base. The investigation has been taken over by counter-terrorism police, and authorities have described the situation as under control.

Trump said that US authorities are also investigating the case of those arrested, but no details of a separate US investigation have been publicly announced at this time. British authorities have not indicated a motive or announced whether there is a connection to the war in Iran.

Thus, Washington is simultaneously leaving open the possibility of a new military operation and talking about diplomatic contacts. The talks expected in the coming days will show whether the two sides will be able to overcome their differences over the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and the conditions for ending the conflict.

Sources: Washington Post, CNN