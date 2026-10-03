Russia reports strike on Odessa-bound ship, logistics center near Kiev

Russia reported a strike on a cargo ship bound for the port of Odessa and a logistics center in the Gostomel region in the Kiev region. Both claims were made by the Russian Defense Ministry and have not been independently confirmed.

The ministry said the ship was carrying military and dual-use goods for the Ukrainian armed forces. It was hit in the Black Sea while en route to Odessa. The name of the vessel, its flag, the exact location of the strike, or information about injured crew members were not disclosed.

“The ship was transporting military and dual-use goods to the port of Odessa“,

is stated in the version presented by the Russian side, quoted by Reuters. The agency notes that it was unable to independently verify the claim. Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed the report about the ship being hit.

Moscow also named a logistics center in the Kiev region

The Russian Defense Ministry also reported a strike on the logistics center “Gostomel“. According to the department's version, the facility was used to store and distribute components for the production of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The report about “Gostomel“ is part of a series of Russian claims of attacks on logistics, ports and vessels that Moscow links to the Ukrainian military. Reuters reported that the Russian side also named logistics centers in the Kiev and Odessa regions, as well as port infrastructure, as part of the strikes. There was no independent confirmation of damage to the sites.

Three injured in attack in Donetsk region

In a separate incident on July 18, three people were injured in a drone attack in the Donetsk region, according to a report quoting the city's mayor, Alexei Kulemzin. According to the report, a drone attacked a minibus, injuring two men. A woman was injured when it hit a car near Velika Novoselka.

“The injured have been provided with medical assistance“, Kulemzin said. The available verified information does not confirm that a vehicle was destroyed in this specific case. No further information has been reported on the condition of the injured.

Sources: Reuters, Lenta novostei DNR