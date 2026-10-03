90% of Kiev bridges in a state of emergency

90% of Kiev's bridge facilities are in a state of emergency, said the chairman of the Union of Utility Users Oleg Popenko. According to him, this means that new attacks on the bridges could directly affect logistics, transport and the work of utilities.

Popenko pointed out that the capital's bridges can no longer withstand the daily car traffic for which they were not designed. According to him, traffic on the "Patona" bridge has been limited precisely because of the load, and the South Bridge is regularly closed for repairs for periods of one to two months.

“Imagine attacks on these bridges - they will simply fall apart”, the expert warned. He added that the facilities can generally withstand drone strikes, but additional damage would complicate the functioning of the city.

Southern Bridge remains closed

On October 1 and 2, the South Bridge was hit. After several attacks, the facility was closed to road transport and the metro. On October 2, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported another hit on the bridge.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that the Southern Bridge remains completely closed and expert conclusions are expected on its further operation and the restoration of metro traffic on it. Temporary restrictions have been introduced on the remaining bridges, including during air raids.

Northern Bridge also damaged

On October 3, an attack on the Northern Bridge was also reported. According to Vitali Klitschko, the roadway and the trolleybus network were damaged. “Movement on the bridge from the left to the right bank has been interrupted“, the mayor specified.

Restrictions on several key facilities are hindering the connection between the two banks of the Dnieper. The Kyiv City Administration reports that on the “Metro“ bridge, traffic is limited in certain situations, on the “Patona“ bridge, there are restrictions on the left bank, and on the Darnytsky Bridge, traffic moves in one lane. Decisions on the Southern Bridge will be made after technical assessments.

Sources: UNIAN