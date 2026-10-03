Unusually long breaks for Xi Jinping's rest have taken several hours out of the program of his meeting with Donald Trump in Washington, reports the Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, the Chinese delegation requested that the schedule include more time without official events. This resulted in a period of about five hours in which there were no events, although the visit lasted less than two days.

One of Beijing's conditions was that Xi Jinping be provided with a separate room in the West Wing of the White House. Only his wife, Peng Liyuan, was allowed to enter it. According to Dennis Wilder, former director for China at the US National Security Council, such an arrangement is unprecedented.

Canceled working lunch and brief visit to the archives

“We have never done anything like this. This is unusual“, Wilder said, quoted by the Wall Street Journal.

Chinese officials canceled a planned working lunch between Xi Jinping and Trump on September 24. It was the only full day of the visit. No official events were scheduled for the evening after the Chinese leader's arrival, and on September 25 his visit to the National Archives lasted about 10 minutes - significantly shorter than planned by the American hosts.

The bilateral talks at the White House began shortly before noon and ended in the early afternoon. Xi Jinping then left the complex and returned later for the state dinner. According to the publication, the Chinese leader's schedule was designed to allow for time to stand and walk, as well as times when he needed to take a break.

First state visit since 2015

Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on September 23 for his first state visit to the United States since 2015. Trump personally welcomed him at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington - the first such reception for a foreign leader there since 2015, according to Reuters.

After the talks, the two leaders announced agreements on trade. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reported that the United States and China had agreed to mutually reduce tariffs on goods worth $30 billion. Trump described the meeting as "very respectful" and "great," while Xi called it "sincere and thorough."

Sources: Wall Street Journal, Reuters