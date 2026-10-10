UK gas reserves among lowest in Europe

The UK's gas storage facilities were 48% full as of October 1, putting the country among the countries with the lowest reserves ahead of the winter season. With prolonged cold weather and limited LNG supplies, stocks could shrink sharply and pressure on energy prices could increase.

The data is part of the winter assessment of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG), which covers the period from October 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. The document considers different scenarios for gas consumption, weather and availability, including a variant with a cold winter and limited LNG supplies.

Great Britain lags behind Poland and Portugal

The average level of filling of gas storage facilities in the European Union was 72% as of October 1. By comparison, storage facilities in Poland were 99% full, and those in Portugal - 94%. The UK has 8,582 gigawatt hours of gas available, out of a total capacity of 17,765 gigawatt hours, or 48%.

ENTSOG says that with limited LNG availability, EU stocks could fall well below 30% by the end of winter. In cold weather, higher demand would accelerate the withdrawal of gas from storage and increase the need for additional supplies.

Increased reliance on imports

„Every extra molecule available today – in storage or via LNG – strengthens Europe's position not only for the coming months but also for the next filling season," said ENTSOG Director General Peter Kusch.

In the event of a shortage, the UK may have to rely more on LNG imports, including from the United States. This would increase competition for limited supplies on the global market and could increase supply costs, risking higher bills for households.

European import and regasification infrastructure has a capacity of around 1,600 terawatt-hours for the winter season, but ENTSOG warns that the availability of the infrastructure does not guarantee actual supplies. They depend on market decisions, prices, time and access to liquefied gas.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Andy Burnham is under pressure to approve the development of the “Jackdaw“ gas field in the North Sea. According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, the project could increase domestic supplies, but a decision on it is pending.

ENTSOG explicitly specifies that the published assessment is not a forecast for the actual development of the market, but an analysis of possible risks and scenarios. The network will monitor the levels of gas storage facilities and conditions in the system throughout the winter season.

Sources: bnrnews.bg