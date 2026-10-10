Trump Appoints Kathy Zacharias as White House Press Secretary

US President Donald Trump has appointed Kathy Zacharias as White House Press Secretary. She will replace Caroline Levitt, who left the post at the end of August 2026.

“It is a great honor to appoint Kathy Zacharias as Press Secretary“, Trump wrote on Truth Social. He described his new choice as a “loyal and brilliant supporter“ and said he was confident in her abilities.

The appointment was announced by Trump after US media earlier reported that Zacharias had been selected for the post. The Associated Press confirmed that she will take over from Levitt.

From Truth Social to the White House

Zacharia is currently a senior communications advisor at Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that runs the social network Truth Social. She is a lawyer and conservative political commentator who has worked on Trump's election campaigns and has appeared frequently on Fox News and Newsmax.

She previously worked briefly at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. She is a graduate of Pepperdine University and Caruso Law School. at the same university.

“Serving President Trump and the American people on this important 250th anniversary is the honor of my life“, Zacharia wrote after the appointment was announced.

Levitt's departure changes

Caroline Levitt was the White House press secretary from January 2025 to the end of August 2026. Trump explained her departure by her desire to spend more time with her family after giving birth to her second child in May.

Levitt will continue to advise the president as an outside advisor. Starting November 1, she will also work as a commentator on Fox News.

Zacharia is expected to take over the administration's public communications and represent the White House to the media. The exact date of her first briefing has not been announced.

Sources: rbc.ru, apnews.com, axios.com