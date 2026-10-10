Drones damaged a railway bridge in the Rostov region

A railway bridge has been damaged in an attack by drones in the Rostov region, and train traffic on the facility has been suspended in both directions. The governor of the region, Yuri Slyusar, reported that one man was injured and taken to hospital.

In Rostov-on-Don, several apartment buildings were damaged in different areas of the city. Some people have been evacuated, and emergency crews are working to extinguish fires that have occurred. “In Rostov, several multi-family residential buildings were damaged in several areas of the city. People have been evacuated. Information about the injured is being specified“, Slyusar wrote.

In Bataysk, a drone fell into an uninhabited apartment building. At the time of publication, there was no confirmed data on the number of casualties in the city and in Rostov-on-Don.

10 drones shot down near Moscow

Separately from the reports about the Rostov region, the Russian air defense has shot down 10 drones flying towards Moscow. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

“Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the debris fall“, Sobyanin wrote. The report did not provide data on casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure in Moscow.

Sources: rbc.ru