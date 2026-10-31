Defense aid to Ukraine should not be viewed as a one-sided charity, but as a pragmatic investment by the United States in its own global security. This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration Kyrylo Budanov during talks with the chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker and a member of the Intelligence Committee Michael Bennett.

The talks discussed the challenges facing Kiev at the current stage of the war with Russia, as well as the priorities in military-technical cooperation between Ukraine and the United States.

Kiev relies on American warning systems

Budanov paid special attention to the increased frequency of Russian air strikes against Ukrainian cities in the rear. According to him, attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure constitute systematic terror that has no military expediency and does not fundamentally change the situation on the front line.

Ukraine remains critically dependent on American support for early warning systems for air threats. According to Budanov, they are necessary to protect the civilian population during the winter season, when strikes on cities and infrastructure facilities can create additional risks.

Budanov expects progress in negotiations

Regarding the diplomatic process with Russia, Budanov pointed to Washington's role in organizing and promoting dialogue. He stated that in order to achieve a real result, the necessary conditions must be created in advance.

Kiev expects concrete progress during the next round of trilateral negotiations. The information provided does not specify a date for its holding.

Ukraine insists on security guarantees

The central topic of the talks was also the future security architectures in the region. Budanov warned that the cessation of hostilities without clear security mechanisms will not ensure sustainable peace.

„Any peaceful settlement or cessation of hostilities without clear security mechanisms will not guarantee sustainable peace“, said Kirill Budanov.

He called on the American side to consider future agreements as a strategic instrument for strengthening the defense capabilities of allies and for the stability of the United States itself.

Sources: focus-news.net