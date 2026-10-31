Mojtaba Khamenei ordered a response to any enemy threat

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei ordered the country's armed forces to respond immediately to “any enemy threat regardless of its geographical location“. This is clear from a statement published on his channel on the Telegram application and cited by Reuters.

Khamenei said that Iran would determine the appropriate time and conditions for ending “any new military or terrorist enemy attack“. The statement did not specify specific deadlines for a possible cessation of hostilities.

Update of the list of targets

The Supreme Leader has ordered the list of military targets of the Islamic Republic to be updated. According to him, the Iranian armed forces should be able to reach American and Israeli “physical and non-physical objects“.

The wording expands the scope of the targets mentioned in the directive, without specifying specific objects, countries outside the US and Israel, or geographical areas. The statement also did not report any specific military operation being undertaken.

New instructions to the army

Khamenei has called on the army to strengthen its military intelligence capabilities. It has also been ordered to increase the production of ammunition and weapons intended for both intelligence tasks and support and combat operations.

Among the tasks set is the development of national defense capabilities. The instructions cover intelligence, weapons production and the overall strengthening of Iran's defense capacity.

The statement constitutes a political and military directive to the Iranian armed forces. It is not clear from the published information whether additional operational orders have been issued or whether a specific response to a particular threat has been determined.

Sources: bta.bg