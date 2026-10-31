France mobilizes 70,000 police for Halloween and protests

France mobilizes 70,000 police and gendarmes for October 31, when protests against the rising cost of living and government policies coincide with Halloween celebrations. Authorities fear that masks and costumes could make it difficult to identify participants in possible violent events.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunes described the day as a “very high risk for public order“. He said calls for unauthorized gatherings after 8 p.m., when the main peaceful marches are expected to end, were being circulated on social media.

The protests in France began in September as student unrest and were later supported by unions and representatives of the “yellow vests“. The demonstrations on October 17 were accompanied by looting, arson and attacks on the police. A week later, on October 24, about 410,000 people took part in the demonstrations, according to the Interior Ministry.

Restrictions in Paris

In Paris, municipal authorities have begun removing waste containers, mobile construction fences and other objects that could be used to build barricades or set fires. Residents and traders were urged to remove trash cans, bicycles, tables, chairs and other equipment from open spaces.

More than 1,000 municipal sanitation workers were mobilized over the weekend. A municipal crisis headquarters is also operating in Paris, coordinating actions with the police.

The authorities banned demonstrations in the central parts of the capital. The State Council confirmed the ban on the planned route from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Nation, authorizing a march on the outskirts of the city. A curfew was imposed in the areas around Place de la République and Châtelet-les-Halls from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Sunday night. Public transport restrictions are also expected.

10,000-strong rally in Berlin

Additional forces have also been deployed in Berlin, where two demonstrations by the youth movement have been announced. The demands include improving education and healthcare, measures against the high cost of living, climate action and opposition to compulsory military service.

For the rally in front of the Brandenburg Gate, scheduled for 2 p.m. local time, organizers are expecting around 10,000 participants. Berlin police will deploy around 1,500 additional officers, and water cannons are on standby.

German police say there is no specific information about organized calls for looting or violence. However, there are fears that radical groups could join the demonstrations. Organizers distance themselves from violence and insist: “Protests must remain peaceful.“

After clashes during previous demonstrations, heightened alert has been declared in Barcelona and some Italian cities. Authorities in various European countries are also monitoring calls for new protests that coincide with mass Halloween celebrations.

Sources: news.bg