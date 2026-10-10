Ukrainian delegation returns from talks in the US

The Ukrainian delegation that participated in the talks in the US is already returning to Ukraine. This was announced by the Ukrainian President's communications adviser Dmitry Lytvyn.

“The groups are already on their way home“, Lytvyn told journalists. According to him, new talks are planned for Saturday, Sunday and Monday, but their formats are still being specified.

He rejected the clarification that the second day of the meetings in the US had been canceled. “It's not that it was canceled, it's just that the first one turned out to be longer and with a slightly different flavor“, the adviser said.

The talks in Miami ended early

In Miami, representatives of the United States, Ukraine, European countries and NATO discussed possible ways to de-escalate and end the war. According to “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, the meeting ended earlier than planned.

US Special Representative Steve Witkoff described the talks as constructive. According to him, short-term measures to prepare for winter, energy sustainability, grain exports, security guarantees and longer-term arrangements for the security of Ukraine and Europe were discussed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the talks on October 8. The delegation to the US included the chairman of the parliamentary group “Servant of the People“ David Arakhamia, SVR chief Rustem Umerov, head of the Presidential Office Kirill Budanov and first deputy head of the Presidential Office Sergei Kislitsa.

The talks come amid a dispute between Kiev and Washington

The meetings took place amid US President Donald Trump's announcement of an agreement with Vladimir Putin on the supply of Russian diesel fuel. Trump said Russia would deliver over 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately, another 500,000 tonnes in November, and then 1 million tonnes, with a further 3 million tonnes to follow.

Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the decision to lift sanctions on Russian diesel, calling it a "birthday present" to Putin. According to the Ukrainian president, the additional revenue will give Russia the resources to continue the war.

The Kremlin's Yuri Ushakov said that Putin had rejected the possibility of peace talks and stressed that Russia would continue the fighting until it achieved "all its goals."

Sources: pravda.com.ua