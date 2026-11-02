Indian state plans to evacuate 30,000 people ahead of Cyclone Murasu

Around 30,000 people are planned to be evacuated from vulnerable areas in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh ahead of the approaching cyclone “Murasu“. Around 2,000 people have already been moved to safety, and the operation is ongoing.

“Around 2,000 people have been evacuated, and the process is ongoing. "We are planning to evacuate around 30,000 people," Prakar Jain, the managing director of the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, told Reuters.

Land is expected to be reached by night

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that “Murasu“ will move northwestwards and reach the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh between Nellore and Narsapur. It is expected to make landfall between midnight on November 2 and the early hours of November 3.

According to the forecast, the cyclone could bring sustained winds of 100 to 110 kilometers per hour, with gusts reaching 120 kilometers per hour. Heavy rains are expected along the coast, with warnings also issued for parts of the neighboring state of Tamil Nadu.

Second cyclone in less than a week

„Murasu“ formed over the Bay of Bengal and intensified into a severe cyclone on November 1. It is the second powerful tropical cyclone to affect the region in a short period of time, after „Arnab“, which passed over the east coast of India days earlier.

Authorities are directing evacuations to low-lying and other risk areas, which are expected to be affected by strong winds and rainfall. The forecast for the location and time of landfall remains within the indicated interval, and the final route may be specified with subsequent bulletins.

Sources: wtvbam.com, newindianexpress.com, timesofindia.indiatimes.com