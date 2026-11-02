Over 50 drones destroyed Ukrainian drones in Russian regions overnight

Over 50 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in several Russian regions on the night of November 2, regional authorities reported. Most drones were shot down over Rostov and Voronezh regions, and flights at several airports were temporarily restricted.

In Rostov region, over 30 drones were destroyed over the city of Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and six districts, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported. According to him, there were no reports of casualties or damage.

In Voronezh and eight districts of Voronezh region, 20 drones were found and destroyed, Governor Alexander Gusev reported. Debris damaged the facades and glazing of two private homes in the city and one of the districts. No injuries were reported.

Facade of an apartment building damaged

In Stary Oskol, Belgorod Region, the facade of an apartment building was damaged after a drone crashed. The regional operations headquarters reported that, according to preliminary data, there were no injuries. Emergency and operational services were working on the scene, and damage assessment was ongoing.

Three more drones were destroyed over the Tula Region, according to Governor Dmitry Milyaev. He did not report any injuries or damage. Russian reports identified the drones as Ukrainian, but no independent confirmation of their origin was provided.

Airport restrictions

Due to the threat posed by drones, the arrival and departure of flights at airports in Penza, Saratov, Ulyanovsk, Tambov and Samara were temporarily restricted. Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports served flights in coordination with the competent authorities.

“Temporary restrictions have been introduced for the arrival and departure of aircraft“, the Russian aviation agency “Rosaviatsia“ reported, as quoted by Interfax. Later, restrictions on airports in Penza and Saratov were lifted.

Reports on the attacks and their consequences were summarized by RBC based on data from governors and regional operational headquarters.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru