Romanian court releases Calin Georgescu from custody, places him under house arrest

A Romanian court has ordered former presidential candidate Calin Georgescu to be released from police custody and placed under house arrest for 30 days. The decision was made on Tuesday as part of an investigation into an alleged 1.1 million euro fraud, „Reuters“ reports, News.bg reports.

According to prosecutors, Georgescu and two other suspects convinced a Romanian businessman to give them the money by promising to help him obtain a credit line of up to 15 million euros from a foreign financial institution. The former presidential candidate denies any wrongdoing.

In late September, a court ordered Georgescu to remain in police custody while the investigation continues. He appealed the measure, and on Tuesday, magistrates decided to replace it with 30 days of house arrest. The decision is subject to appeal.

In recent weeks, hundreds of his supporters have protested against the investigation and his detention. The leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), Gheorghe Simion, whose party is leading in opinion polls, said the court ruling showed that the voices of the protesters had been heard.

Georgescu continues to enjoy significant public support, but he is also facing two other charges. One is related to charges of acting against national security after the annulment of the 2024 presidential election. The other concerns public praise of Romanian fascist leaders from the 1930s - actions prohibited by Romanian law. He denies the charges in these proceedings as well.

Georgescu surprisingly won the first round of the presidential election in November 2024. In December, Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the entire election process due to suspicions of Russian interference in his favor. Moscow denied any involvement in such actions.

The former candidate is known for his critical positions towards NATO, the European Union and Western military aid to Ukraine. He was subsequently banned from participating in the re-election held in May 2025, when the pro-European centrist Nikusor Dan won.