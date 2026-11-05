Two tankers carrying Russian diesel change course toward the US

Two tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel to the US have changed course, the Financial Times reports. The vessel Talisman, which was initially headed for the US Atlantic coast, is now off the coast of Algeria and is sailing in the opposite direction.

The other tanker – Leruo, also loaded with Russian diesel fuel, was initially bound for the US but is now heading for Brazil. Both vessels are signaling that they are awaiting instructions, indicating that the final destination of the cargoes has not been definitively determined.

Third tanker continues toward the US

The third vessel – the Greek Agioi Fanendes – has not yet changed course toward the US. However, the tanker is also signaling that it is awaiting instructions.

“Given the apparent hesitation among US buyers – driven by concerns related to regulations, legislation and sanctions – it would not be a great surprise if this tanker also changed course and headed elsewhere rather than to the US,” commented Matt Smith, an analyst at Kpler.

According to the Financial Times, one of the reasons for the changed routes is uncertainty over whether the tankers will be granted permission to enter US ports. There is no consensus among US authorities regarding the legality of such deliveries.

Warning to port operators

Representative Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey has warned port terminal operators not to accept Russian diesel fuel.

“Purchasing or unloading unauthorized Russian fuel – which is currently traveling to the US East Coast at the urging of the Trump administration – could result in severe sanctions for companies and individuals, including civil and criminal liability,” Sherrill said.

The change in routes calls into question the agreement between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the import of diesel fuel. The Financial Times presents it as an attempt by Trump to win the support of voters, particularly in states with highly developed agricultural sectors that have been hit by high diesel prices.

According to the publication, the agreement did not help the Republicans in the midterm elections. Democrats achieved victories in traditionally Republican agricultural states, including Iowa, Kansas, Texas and Wisconsin.

Sources: news.bg