Trump’s Defeat Is Bad News for Europe

The Democrats’ victory in the U.S. midterm elections could lead to a renewed escalation of tensions with President Donald Trump. According to international affairs analyst Martin Tabakov, the loss of support in Congress will not deprive the head of state of considerable freedom of action in foreign policy.

Speaking to Nova TV, Tabakov said that Trump could compensate for restrictions on the domestic front with more active actions on the international stage. In his words, this is precisely what makes the election results rather bad news for Europe.

Democrats Will Seek a Political Confrontation

According to the analyst, the new majority will focus on ensuring more accessible public services and combating corruption. The second issue could lead to a serious conflict with the president, including through investigations into conflicts of interest and the way he has used his presidential position.

“The issue of impeachment will most likely become politically popular, but I am not convinced that it will be easy to implement in practice,” Tabakov commented. He recalled that previous attempts to remove Trump from office and the subsequent criminal prosecutions had allowed him to portray himself as a victim and mobilize support among his electorate.

In his words, legal accountability is more difficult to pursue while Trump is the sitting president, but political accountability can be sought now as well. Tabakov also pointed to relations between the administration and large technology corporations as one of the factors causing discontent among American voters.

Greater Freedom in Foreign Policy

In the areas of security, defense and international relations, the president has greater freedom than in domestic policy. Congress may try to limit him by withholding funding, but Trump could seek other mechanisms.

Tabakov recalled the president’s first term, when Trump declared a state of emergency after Congress refused to provide funds for the construction of the wall along the border with Mexico. The analyst did not rule out more active action against Iran either.

“I do not know what the logic is in thinking that he will listen to them now,” Tabakov said, referring to critics who had warned Trump against launching military action.

According to him, restricting the president domestically could push him even more strongly toward international politics. “When one hand is immobilized, movement is compensated for with the other,” the analyst warned.

Vance Is Building His Own Profile

Martin Tabakov believes that Trump’s influence over the Republican Party remains exceptionally strong, but processes of distancing are already becoming noticeable. Among the politicians building an independent profile, he singled out Vice President J.D. Vance, likely with an eye to future presidential ambitions.

“Trump may not be part of the Republican Party’s future, but his legacy will continue to exert influence,” the analyst concluded.

Sources: news.bg