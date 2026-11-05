Sergio Gor Denies Seeking Marco Rubio’s Position

Sergio Gor has rejected reports that he could replace Marco Rubio as U.S. secretary of state or take another senior position in Donald Trump’s administration. The White House also denied that such an appointment was being prepared.

The speculation was published by The Washington Sun, which identified Gor as a potential successor to Rubio. The report claimed that his name was also being discussed for White House chief of staff, as well as deputy secretary of state, replacing Chris Landau.

According to the publication, Rubio could leave his position to begin preparations for a possible presidential bid in 2028 or 2032. Rubio, however, has not publicly announced any intention to step down.

Gor: Rubio Is Irreplaceable

In a statement to The Washington Sun, Sergio Gor rejected claims that he could be moved to a higher-ranking position.

“This story is complete and utter nonsense. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has proven to be the most qualified, most successful, and greatest secretary of state in history. He is irreplaceable and a close friend of mine. I have no interest in another position,” Gor said.

The White House also dismissed speculation that Gor was seeking a new role in the administration. According to Moneycontrol, a U.S. official said that the ambassador was not interested in another position.

A Close Trump Ally

Sergio Gor is the U.S. ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asia. He took the position after serving as director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, where he was involved in vetting and selecting thousands of political appointees.

Gor is a close political ally of Donald Trump and has direct access to the president. In the past, he worked for about a decade on Capitol Hill, including as part of the team of Kentucky Senator Rand Paul. He is also a co-founder of a publishing company associated with Donald Trump Jr.

The Associated Press reported in October that Gor had actively supported Rubio’s diplomatic tour of Central Asia. The two are working together to expand U.S. economic and strategic ties with the region.

At present, there is no official confirmation of a change in the position of secretary of state or of Marco Rubio’s imminent departure.

Sources: news.bg, moneycontrol.com, apnews.com