ISW: Ukraine halted Russian attacks on several fronts

Russian forces have failed to make progress along several key fronts in Ukraine after the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched counterattacks. This is stated in an analysis by the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) covering combat operations on November 3 and 4.

In the northern part of Sumy Oblast, the Russian army continued its offensive operations but was unable to advance. Ukrainian forces launched a counterattack northeast of Sumy. The situation was similar near Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian attacks were followed by actions by Ukrainian troops northeast of the town.

“Russian forces have made no progress”

This is ISW’s assessment for several of the fronts examined. Analysts point out that the Russian command continues to direct its main efforts toward Ukraine’s defensive belt in Donbas.

Attacks near Sloviansk and Kramatorsk

Russian troops attacked east of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk but failed to make the claimed progress. According to ISW, a Ukrainian counterattack along the southern bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, southeast of Sloviansk, thwarted the attempt to advance.

A limited Russian success was likely recorded in the Kostiantynivka area. ISW states that Russian forces consolidated their positions in the northwestern part of the city. Analysts identified evidence of at least eight Ukrainian strikes against Russian positions within a one-kilometre radius of this area.

At the same time, the Russian army made no progress on the front toward Dobropillia, where Ukrainian counterattacks hindered the advance. Thus, Kostiantynivka remains the only sector in Donetsk Oblast for which ISW reports probable Russian movement during the period under review.

Pressure toward Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian forces continued operations toward Huliaipole and in the western part of the oblast, but again made no progress. Ukrainian troops launched counterattacks south of Orikhiv.

According to ISW’s assessment, Russia’s objective in this sector is to move close enough to Zaporizhzhia to bring the regional centre within artillery range. The analysis does not indicate any confirmed Russian advance that has achieved this objective.

Sources: news.bg, newsukraine.rbc.ua