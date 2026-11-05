Republicans’ Defeat Dominates the World Press

The Republican Party’s defeat in the US midterm elections continues to dominate the world press. The focus is on the Democrats’ expected new majority in Congress, infighting within the party and the possible consequences for Donald Trump’s administration.

Contested Race in Mississippi

The Guardian draws attention to the tense race for Mississippi’s Senate seat. Democrat Scott Colom leads Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith by 1,138 votes, with almost 96% of the ballots counted. His lead has grown significantly compared with the previous day, when it stood at just 28 votes.

Support in majority-Black counties has proved decisive in turning the traditionally Republican state into one of the Democrats’ most competitive battlegrounds. Colom received around 73% of the vote in those areas, while statewide the two candidates remain virtually tied.

Republicans Search for the Reasons Behind the Loss

Republican Senator Ashley Moody, who was re-elected in Florida, albeit by a smaller margin than expected in a number of polls, tells Fox News that the party must focus its attention on prices and the cost of living.

“We really need to focus on the issue of affordability and prices,” Moody says.

According to The Guardian, her remarks are part of growing admissions within the Republican Party that Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans failed to convince voters that they had done enough to curb costs.

Pressure on Pete Hegseth

The Independent reports that Trump has asked his advisers whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should remain in his post following the election losses. Pressure on the Pentagon chief is mounting ahead of Congress’s expected return for its final session before the change in its composition.

Democrats, who expect to secure a majority in both chambers, are renewing their efforts to hold an impeachment vote against Hegseth. According to the report, some Republican senators are also questioning whether Trump will keep him in office in order to unblock delayed defense spending bills.

Tehran Presents the Result as a Warning

Iranian authorities are presenting the Republicans’ defeat as a sign that American voters are rejecting war and the high cost of living. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Americans have said “no to war” and warns of serious consequences if Washington resumes strikes against Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is also linking the election result to US military policy. Hamidreza Moghadamfar, an adviser to the corps’ commander-in-chief, says that in the event of a new attack, Iran will respond with a different doctrine and new technologies for conventional weapons.

Tehran is also warning countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain that they could be attacked if they allow their territory to be used for strikes against Iran.

In the US, The New York Times highlights the success of moderate Democrats in contested states and Republican-leaning districts. The Washington Post describes the result as the Republican Party’s worst defeat in half a century.

Sources: bta.bg