Zelensky is preparing a trilateral meeting with Russia and the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken with White House special representatives Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner about preparations for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia.

“We are preparing for a trilateral meeting at the leadership level between Ukraine, the United States and Russia – in less than a week,” Zelensky said. He did not provide further details about the participants or the agenda of the talks.

The talks are scheduled for November 10 and 11

Earlier, Stephen Witkoff said that talks on resolving the conflict in Ukraine would be held on November 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed the information.

This is the next announced date for a meeting in a trilateral format. Zelensky’s statement does not make clear whether this refers to a personal meeting of the leaders or talks involving their representatives, as the president used the phrase “leadership level.”

Recovery and security guarantees discussed in Brussels

Zelensky also said that a meeting on Ukraine’s postwar recovery had taken place in Brussels. It was attended by representatives of Ukraine, the United States, the European Union, France, the United Kingdom, Germany and NATO, as well as the World Bank and the business community.

A separate meeting devoted to guarantees for Ukraine’s security is also planned in Brussels. It is part of the diplomatic discussions surrounding a future settlement of the conflict and the conditions for the country’s recovery.

The talks in Abu Dhabi are expected to show whether the diplomatic process between Kyiv, Washington and Moscow will move to a new stage. So far, the only confirmed information is that the meeting is being prepared and that the dates indicated are November 10 and 11.

Sources: focus-news.net