Water apocalypse near the Bosphorus! Istanbul under water: two victims after torrential rain

The torrential rain caused severe flooding in Istanbul. The media reported at least two victims.

A 34-year-old man died while trying to cross a flooded street, and a 14-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in a puddle.

Tremors and fallen trees

As a result of the heavy rain, streets and underpasses filled with water, cars remained blocked. Water also entered the ground and basement floors of some of the districts of Istanbul, ARD reported. Passengers on a bus climbed onto its roof to escape the water.

According to local authorities, over 1,000 calls for help were received - due to floods, tremors and fallen trees. 46 planes were unable to land in Istanbul and were diverted to other airports in Turkey and abroad.

Schools closed, rain continues

The elements are the reason why schools in Istanbul will remain closed today, and the use of two-wheeled vehicles is also prohibited.

Some neighborhoods in the European part of Turkey's largest city are left without electricity and water. In the meantime, public transport is running normally, the German public media also writes.

According to local authorities, some parts of Istanbul have received as much rain as has not happened since 1985. And the forecasts predict precipitation for today as well.

Source: www.dw.com