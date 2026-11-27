Some 241,000 people were granted the right to settle permanently in the UK in the 12 months to September 2026. This represents an increase of 53% compared with the previous year and the highest number of such permissions since 2010, according to data from the UK Home Office.

Indefinite leave to remain allows foreign nationals to live and work in the UK indefinitely, as well as access certain social rights. Around 32,000 British citizens from Hong Kong were among those granted the status. Even without this group, the number of approved applications exceeds 200,000.

Nearly 100,000 of the permissions were granted to people who had initially arrived on work visas. Most of them were employed in healthcare or social care. Including those granted status under the scheme for European Union citizens, the total number of people given the right to remain permanently exceeds 540,000.

Record number of applications for British citizenship

There has also been an increase in British citizenship. In the year to September, 265,000 applications were approved, 10% more than in the previous period. Applications themselves reached a record 320,000, while 13,298 were rejected.

This means that, on average, an application for citizenship was submitted every 99 seconds. Indian and Pakistani nationals are the largest groups among new British citizens, according to an overview of British migration data.

Work and student visas decline

Against the backdrop of the rise in permanent settlement, temporary migration is shrinking. A total of 230,000 work visas were issued, including those for dependent family members, representing a 16% decline over the year. There were 336,000 student visas, or 23% fewer, while family visas fell by 17% to 56,000.

Nearly 75,000 people sought asylum in the UK during the same period. The number is one-third lower than in the previous year. The asylum figures cover applications submitted and do not mean that all applicants were granted status or the right to settle permanently.

Changes to social care rules

The statistics were released amid a dispute over the government’s plans to extend the route to permanent settlement. On 2 November, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that social care workers who arrived before May 2025 would be able to retain the five-year route if they meet the requirements for employment, pay and sponsorship.

For some of the other workers in the sector, a second five-year visa period is envisaged before they can apply for permanent settlement. For many newly arrived migrants, the period is being extended from five to ten years. “Permanent settlement should be linked to contribution,” Mahmood told the House of Commons.

Conservative Chris Philp described the decision as a retreat and said that the government “has no serious control over who is granted the right to settle” in the UK. The Labour government is defending the changes as an attempt to limit future migration without taking away the already agreed five-year route for some social care workers.

Sources: dailymail.com, theguardian.com, news.sky.com