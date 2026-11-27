Donald Trump downplayed the significance of the alleged exchange of intelligence between China, Russia and Iran. The US president said that Beijing and Moscow were “very little” involved in the conflict and made it clear that he does not regard providing targeting data as direct participation in the war.

“Involvement to me would mean shooting, not giving them a little information,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He said that the US also gathers intelligence on China and Russia. “We do the same thing,” the president said.

Regarding Moscow, Trump said: “I don't think they're giving much.” He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping want the conflict with Iran to end and, in his view, are “helping” in that direction. The statement was made on November 26, after the issue had been discussed at the trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Putin in Shenzhen.

What the claims about the assistance say

Trump's comments come against the backdrop of previous reports of intelligence support that may have helped Iran target attacks against US forces and facilities in the Middle East. In March, The Associated Press reported that US officials had been examining whether Russia had passed Iran information about the locations of US military targets.

In September, The Associated Press also reported on US assessments linking Chinese entities to the provision of satellite imagery and other information used in Iranian strikes. The data was not publicly presented as evidence establishing the full scope of the possible coordination between the three countries.

US Ambassador to China David Perdue said earlier that Washington had warned Beijing that any direct or indirect assistance to Iran, including intelligence, parts or military equipment, must be halted. China and Russia have not officially confirmed that they are passing Iran information about US targets.

Trump's previous position

This is not the first time Trump has rejected or downplayed claims of support for Iran from China and Russia. In October, he said he did not believe the two countries were helping Tehran because, in his view, they had “too much to lose.” At the time, the president suggested only the possibility of assistance at a very low level.

The new statement shows that the administration in Washington uses the distinction between intelligence, technical and military assistance as the basis for its public assessment. For the US, however, passing information about the locations of troops and facilities can have a direct impact on the safety of American service members, regardless of whether Russia or China is involved with weapons and combat units.

Sources: daily-sun.com, apnews.com, investing.com