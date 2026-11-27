A threat of an attack by unmanned aerial vehicles has been declared in St. Petersburg, while a drone attack alert has been introduced in Leningrad Region. The authorities also warned of possible disruptions to mobile internet services.

Alexander Drozdenko, the governor of Leningrad Region, said that air defense forces had shot down four drones over the region. “Four UAVs have been shot down over the territory of Leningrad Region. Combat operations are continuing,” he wrote.

At present, there are no confirmed reports of casualties, destruction or fires resulting from the latest attack. No restrictions on operations at Pulkovo Airport in connection with the new threat have been reported either.

Another attack in the area

The incident comes after several drone attacks in the area in November. On November 21, Russian authorities initially reported that dozens of drones had been shot down over Leningrad Region, with the number later rising to 80. Restrictions on flights in the area were introduced at the time, while no reports of casualties or destruction had been published as of the first reports.

During another large-scale attack on November 11, Governor Alexander Drozdenko reported that around 150 drones had been shot down. A fire broke out in the port area of Ust-Luga, and three workers were injured, according to the Russian authorities. Flights to and from Pulkovo were also temporarily restricted.

Russian institutions have not specified where the drones were launched from. Ukrainian authorities have not claimed responsibility for this particular attack.

Sources: vz.ru, spbdnevnik.ru, spb.aif.ru