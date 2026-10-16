THE "IVA MIHAYLOVA" CASE ESCALATES: Mickoski threatens to raise the issue with NATO and the EU, the media in Skopje attack Bulgaria

The case of Iva Mihaylova continues to occupy a significant place in the media and political space of North Macedonia. In recent publications, the emphasis has gradually shifted from the circumstances surrounding her departure from the country to relations with Sofia, the possibility of extradition and the responsibility of the institutions in Skopje.

The latest emphasis is the statement of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an interview with TV 21, broadcast on the evening of October 15 and covered by “360 degrees“ after midnight on October 16. He announced that the case would be brought before North Macedonia's partners in NATO and the European Union, sharply criticizing Bulgaria.

Mickoski: We will bring the case before NATO and the EU

According to the publication of “360 degrees“, Mickoski stated that North Macedonia would discuss the case with its international partners, as, in his opinion, Bulgaria risks becoming a haven for people facing legal proceedings.

“I would not like to believe that the current political leadership of our eastern neighbor will be an alibi for people facing criminal proceedings to obtain Bulgarian passports and flee through illegal border crossings,“ says Mickoski.

He claims that the circumstances surrounding Mihaylova's departure and arrival in Bulgaria are still being investigated by the Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia. The Prime Minister again rejects the claims that she and her lawyer passed through a regular border checkpoint.

Mickoski also stated that he expects Mihaylova and her father to face justice. Regarding the father, this is a separate case, in which there is a final verdict in North Macedonia.

In Skopje, the case becomes a diplomatic dispute

The media in North Macedonia is already considering the case not only as a legal case, but also as a problem for bilateral relations.

As early as October 13, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia summoned the Bulgarian Ambassador Zhelezko Radukov. The meeting expressed the position that the manner in which Mihaylova was welcomed in Sofia, including the announcements of her high-level reception, constitutes a provocation and undermines trust between the two countries.

Skopje also announced that it would inform the European institutions and the Council of Europe about the case.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian authorities pointed out the legal restrictions on the possible extradition of Mihaylova, who holds Bulgarian and North Macedonian citizenship. The Bulgarian Ministry of Interior referred to provisions of the Constitution and the European Convention on Extradition, which allow for the refusal to surrender one's own citizen under certain conditions.

At the time of the published reports, there is no information about an Interpol red notice issued for Mihaylova.

Media in Skopje: from border issues to accusations against Sofia

Some publications are increasingly critical of Bulgaria. The publication “Plusinfo“, for example, presents the reactions of Bulgarian political figures as a new wave of nationalist rhetoric and places emphasis on statements against the North Macedonian authorities and the identity of Macedonians.

The publication also reflects the calls of Bulgarian political formations to refuse extradition and to freeze talks on the European integration of North Macedonia.

At the same time, not all media materials are limited to the diplomatic confrontation. “Sloboden Pechat“ published a survey among citizens on October 15 asking who is responsible for Mihaylova's departure and whether the case could further worsen relations between the two countries. The publication also focuses on the question of whether anyone contributed to her departure.

The opposition and the government argue about the political consequences

The case is already part of the domestic political debate in North Macedonia.

The opposition Social Democratic Union of Macedonia has leveled accusations at the government, questioning the independence of the judiciary and claiming that the laws are not applied equally to everyone. The opposition has also alleged possible unofficial agreements between Sofia and Skopje - a version that has not been proven.

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski denied that there was a political agreement with Bulgaria for Mihaylova's extradition. In an interview with Kanal 5 television, he stated that the opposition's allegations were untrue, and placed the case in the context of the upcoming presidential elections in Bulgaria.

Nikoloski indicated that the investigation should establish whether Bulgarian institutions were involved in leaving the country. However, there is currently no publicly presented evidence of such involvement on this issue.

What is known about the legal case?

Iva Mihaylova is a defendant in North Macedonia in a case involving a fatal traffic accident that occurred in October 2025. She was among the victims in the accident, but proceedings are underway against her in connection with the circumstances surrounding the incident. Her guilt has not been established by a final verdict.

During the court proceedings, her passports were seized and a ban on leaving the country was imposed. After her arrival in Bulgaria, the court in Kochani ordered a 30-day detention, and the North Macedonian authorities took action for her international search.

Mihaylova publicly explained that she left for Bulgaria due to her deteriorating health and the need for treatment. Previously, the courts in North Macedonia had rejected requests to return her documents for the purpose of treatment in Bulgaria.