Three Mexicans sentenced to 158 years in prison for murders

Three Mexicans were sentenced to 158 years and nine months in prison for killing two Australian brothers and their American friend during a surfing trip in Baja California in 2024.

The sentence was handed down by a court in Ensenada. Jesús Gerardo García, known by the nickname “El Quecas“, Irineo Francisco “N“ and Ángel Jesús “N“ were found guilty of murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated carjacking.

The victims are Australian brothers Callum Robinson, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, and American Jack Carter Rhode, 30. The three were found guilty a week before the verdicts were announced.

Bodies found in well

Robinson and Rhode arrived in Mexico in late April 2024 to surf off Punta San Jose, near Ensenada. They camped on the beach on April 27.

After the three were reported missing, a multi-day search began with the participation of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Their bodies were found on May 3 in a well more than 15 meters deep. All three were shot in the head.

The Baja California state prosecutor's office has asked for 210 years in prison for each of the defendants, describing the requested sentence as an “exemplary sentence“.

The murders have affected tourism

The case has attracted international attention and has affected the region's tourism sector. Antonio Otanez, president of the Baja California Surfers Association, welcomed the court's decision, saying: “Justice has prevailed.“

Otanez said the murders have led to a significant drop in tourist visits, especially among surfers, to an area known for its beaches.

The Australian brothers' father, Martin Robinson, described the conviction as a “significant moment“ in the long and painful search for justice for Callum, Jake and Jack Carter Road.

Sources: aljazeera.com