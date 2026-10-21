Four injured in explosion of improvised explosive device in residential building in Athens

Four people, including two police officers, were injured in an explosion of an improvised explosive device at the entrance of a residential building in Athens, the Greek publication “Ekatimerini“ reported, reports News.bg.

According to initial information, the incident occurred after a signal to the police from the building manager on “Platonos“ street in the “Kolonos“ district. He reported that a bag was left next to the elevator on the ground floor, which probably contained drugs, and requested assistance from law enforcement agencies to remove it.

Two police officers who arrived on the scene opened the bag. According to the initial testimony of one of them, there were drugs and a scale inside. At that moment, an improvised explosive device hidden in the bag was activated.

The authorities specified that the detonator was connected to batteries and attached to an explosive substance. It is assumed that the explosion was caused after one of the two police officers pressed the detonator button.

The four injured were taken to hospital. According to information from the authorities, their condition is not life-threatening.