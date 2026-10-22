Hamas threatens new attack similar to October 7 attack

The Palestinian armed group „Hamas“ has warned Israel that it may carry out a new attack on the scale of the attack of October 7, 2023. This was reported by DPA and the Israeli media Ynet, reports News.bg.

The Israeli body responsible for Palestinian affairs - COGAT, confirmed that the threat was conveyed to its employee during a meeting with the UN envoy for the Middle East, Ramiz Alakbarov. Last week, he spoke with high-ranking representatives of „Hamas“. The threat has not been independently confirmed.

The warning is said to be related to the continued presence of the Israeli army, which controls more than half of the territory of the Gaza Strip a year after the ceasefire was declared. Among the reasons for the group's dissatisfaction is the cancellation of Palestinian elections, originally scheduled for November. The message from “Hamas“ is that it is no longer willing to accept the status quo.

The Israeli political leadership and security services were immediately notified of the threat.

On October 7, 2023, “Hamas“ fighters killed about 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 250 hostages, whom they took to the Gaza Strip. The unprecedented attack marked the beginning of the Gaza War. Since then, more than 74,000 Palestinians have died.

The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains extremely dire. A significant part of the territory has been destroyed, and many residents still live in tents and depend on humanitarian aid.

„Hamas“ has warned that a possible new attack could be carried out not only on Israeli territory, but also in the occupied West Bank or abroad.

At the same time, doubts remain whether, after three years of war, the group still has the operational capabilities to organize an attack on such a scale. There are reports that „Hamas“ is recruiting new fighters, but according to available information, they have limited experience and insufficient military training.