Erdoğan: COP31 in Antalya should become the “COP of implementation”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the UN climate conference in Antalya should be the “COP of implementation” and turn international commitments into real action. COP31 is being held from November 9 to 20, while the leaders’ summit is scheduled for November 11 and 12.

“We need to bring ambitions and capabilities, goals and implementation closer together,” Erdoğan said, emphasizing the practical implementation of decisions to limit climate change. According to him, financial commitments must be fulfilled and the transfer of technology must be accelerated.

Focus on financing and technology

Turkey is presenting its hosting of the event as an opportunity to move from new promises to measurable results. Topics under discussion in Antalya include the implementation of the Paris Agreement, adaptation to the effects of climate change, and developing countries’ access to financing and technology.

The Turkish presidency is also proposing the so-called “Climate Bridge for Implementation.” The idea is for countries to have a better connection between their climate plans and the resources needed to implement them, including financing, technology and international partnerships.

The leaders’ summit agenda includes discussions on accelerating implementation and access to financing during the second decade of the Paris Agreement, the transition to clean energy, electrification, sustainable cities and adaptation.

Correction regarding COP32

COP31, not COP32, is being held in Antalya. The next conference, COP32, will be organized in Ethiopia in 2027, with the capital Addis Ababa serving as host.

For COP31, Turkey has set as its main objective ensuring that the conference’s decisions leave the negotiating rooms and lead to concrete policies, investments and action. The forum is scheduled to conclude on November 20.

Sources: aa.com.tr, apnews.com, turkiyetoday.com