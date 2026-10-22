Zelensky: Trump can stop the war if he changes his tone towards Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Donald Trump could help end the Russian war if he changes his approach towards Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Trump can very easily get Putin to sit at the negotiating table“, Zelensky said in an interview with the podcast “Diary of a CEO“, hosted by Stephen Bartlett. The Ukrainian president urged Trump to direct the same rhetoric towards Putin that he uses towards him.

Zelensky also pointed to the sanctions against Russia, which have been approved by the US Congress. According to him, the US president has the opportunity to apply additional pressure on Moscow. “Maybe they have a special relationship, maybe there is something else – I don't know what the reason is," he said, commenting on Trump's attitude towards Putin.

The diesel price dispute

Zelensky described as unfair Trump's claims that the Ukrainian president is to blame for the increase in the price of diesel fuel in the United States.

The Ukrainian leader explained that the strikes on Russian oil refineries were a response to Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. According to him, the situation could have changed through an energy truce, but Trump has not been able to reach an agreement with Putin.

“Putin refuses him. That's why the president decides not to blame Putin, but me,” Zelensky said. He added that his relations with Trump are good, but described the shifting of blame to Kiev as unfair.

Previous statements by Trump

Earlier, Donald Trump said that Zelensky did not want to end the war and that Ukraine had been turned into ruins. This came after the US president claimed that he had spoken with Putin and reached an agreement on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the US and world markets.

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Sources: pravda.com.ua, eurointegration.com.ua