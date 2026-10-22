Chamonda virus: what is the risk to humans

France has reported the first documented case of human infection with the “Chamonda“ virus. The patient was severely immunocompromised, was being treated for a serious illness in Lyon and died in early October.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control said it was still unclear whether the virus caused or contributed to the death, as well as how the infection occurred. French authorities believe the most likely hypothesis is that the infection was transmitted through the bite of a small blood-sucking insect of the genus Culicoides in the eastern part of the country.

“Based on the available information and knowledge of the transmission of closely related viruses, this is an isolated case in a human and is currently unlikely to lead to a wider spread,“ the World Health Organization said.

According to French authorities, the brain complications observed in the patient were very likely related to the infection, but the investigation is ongoing. The case has been described as exceptional because until now “Chamond“ was known as a virus that affects animals, not humans.

A virus that mainly affects cattle

“Chamond“ belongs to the group of orthobunyaviruses, to which the “Schmallenberg“ virus also belongs. It is transmitted through the bites of small blood-sucking insects and mainly affects cattle. Infections have also been found in sheep, goats, horses and alpacas.

The virus was first detected in cattle in Nigeria in 1965. It has since been recorded in parts of Africa and Asia. It was first identified in Europe in late July 2026, after being found in sick farm animals.

As of October 20, cases have been reported in more than a dozen European countries, including France, Germany, Spain and Ireland. France believes the virus has been circulating in its territory since spring.

What are the consequences for animals

Infected animals can develop fever, diarrhea and reduced milk production. More serious effects include abortions and serious fetal malformations. Neurological disorders have also been described in some horses.

The World Organisation for Animal Health warns that the full impact of the European variants of the virus is still unclear. “Chamond“ is not included in the list of diseases subject to mandatory reporting to the organisation, and data on its spread may not give a complete picture.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control continues to work with French authorities and partner institutions to assess the risk and to check for other human cases. So far, health authorities have not identified a risk to the general population.

Sources: news.bg, marketscreener.com, apnews.com