Macron: Shooting near Paris is a racist terrorist act

French President Emmanuel Macron described the shooting in Trappes and the neighboring municipality of La Verrière, west of Paris, as a “racist terrorist act“. The attack killed a 26-year-old man and, according to the latest data, injured five people, including a 12-year-old girl.

The shooting began on October 23. According to French authorities, the attacker opened fire on passersby from a car in several places, including near a playground. Initially, four people were reported injured, but the number was later updated to five.

The suspect is a 39-year-old local resident. He was detained by police less than 20 minutes after the shooting began. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation, which includes murder and attempted murder in connection with terrorist activity.

Racist motive being investigated

The prosecutor's office is investigating whether the victims were chosen because of their alleged race, ethnicity, nationality or religion. The motives of the detainee are still being clarified, and final conclusions on his guilt have not been announced.

“This is a turning point because for the first time we are faced with a pre-planned terrorist act aimed at killing our fellow citizens, our children, because of the color of their skin or their religion“, Macron said during his visit to the area.

The head of state added that the attack represented a turning point for the Republic. Trapp Mayor Ali Rabeh also described the shooting as racist and Islamophobic.

A secured apartment was found

As part of the investigation, three gas cylinders connected to electrical cables and a timer were found in the suspect's apartment. The apartment was secured with the participation of sappers.

A close family member of the detainee was placed under police guard for questioning. The National Prosecutor's Office is investigating both the preparation of the attack and the possible motives for the choice of victims.

Sources: apnews.com, lemonde.fr, boursorama.com