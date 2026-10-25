UK weather warning: Storm Boelo brings dangerous winds

The UK has issued an orange weather warning for dangerous weather due to Storm Boelo, which has battered northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Wind gusts in places exceeded 128 km/h.

The Met Office warning was issued at 9:00 p.m. local time on October 24. The orange code, which is the second level of danger, is in force for all of Scotland and northern England up to the Carlisle area and will last until 9pm local time on October 25.

Danger from debris and high waves

The Met Office is warning of a risk to life due to flying debris and powerful waves. People are advised to stay indoors if possible, secure loose objects around their homes and monitor current warnings.

“Storm “Boelo“ will be felt across the UK this weekend, with the strongest winds and the greatest potential for disruption in the north,“ said chief forecaster Jason Kelly. He said travel disruptions and power outages were possible.

Flood warnings and power outages

Heavy rain fell in parts of southwest England, north Wales and Scotland. The Environment Agency issued 66 flood warnings in England, and the Scottish Environment Agency reported 30 warnings in force as of 5:00 a.m. local time.

Hundreds of homes in southwest England were left without power. Power had been restored to 131,225 properties by 7:00 p.m. on October 24.

Flight and event cancellations

The storm has already caused disruption to transport and public life. Several flights at Dublin Airport have been cancelled. A light show in Liverpool and some events in London have also been cancelled, and various tourist sites are closed.

„Boelo“ follows Storm „Osten“, which brought strong winds to other parts of the UK on Friday. The British Meteorological Service expects the most serious effects of the current storm to be in northern regions, where strong winds and heavy rain could continue to disrupt travel and the operation of the electricity distribution network.

Sources: bta.bg, metoffice.gov.uk, itv.com