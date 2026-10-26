Mass demobilization in Ukraine not under consideration for now

Mass demobilization of servicemen in Ukraine before the end of martial law is not under consideration. This was stated by MP and member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence Fedor Venislavsky in an interview with Novosti.LIVE.

According to him, the general release of servicemen while the war continues is an unrealistic scenario. Venislavsky described the promises of such a measure as political populism.

Release of certain categories is being prepared

„The question of demobilization before the end of martial law cannot stand in the first place“, said Fedor Venislavsky.

In parallel, the Ministry of Defense is developing a mechanism for the release from military service of certain categories of servicemen. According to Venislavsky, the algorithm is being prepared by order of the president and should make the procedure more predictable.

Among the criteria discussed are a long stay in the combat zone and the presence of injuries. However, there is still no final list of servicemen who will be able to benefit from the mechanism. The Parliament awaits the proposals of the Ministry of Defense.

Service since 2014 must also be taken into account

The MP emphasized that the principle of fairness must be observed when determining the rules. According to him, a situation should not arise in which some servicemen are given the opportunity to be released, while others who have served longer and continue to perform combat missions are left without such a prospect.

“Some of the Ukrainian servicemen have been serving since 2014 and also do not have specific terms for release“, Venislavsky said.

He pointed out that this fact should be taken into account together with the total length of service and participation in combat operations.

Previous plans were for a phased release

In June, then-Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov said that, at the initiative of the president, a phased partial release of servicemen who have been in the army for a long time could begin in late autumn.

Fedorov pointed out two main criteria – the total duration of service and the number of days of direct combat. According to him, the process should be gradual and depend on the situation at the front, including possible actions by Russia.

After Fedorov was dismissed from his post, talk of demobilization subsided. At the moment, the specific rules for the release of individual categories of servicemen have not yet been announced.

Sources: unian.net