Five injured in Russian attacks in Izyum and Chernihiv region

Five civilians were injured in Russian attacks on Izyum in the Kharkiv region and Chernihiv region, reported “Ukrainskaya Pravda“, citing local authorities and the Ukrainian State Emergency Service. Damage was caused to residential and industrial facilities in both regions.

A series of air strikes with guided aerial bombs were carried out in Izyum at around 02:40, the Izyum city military administration reported. Three civilians were injured and received medical assistance.

The damage was registered in two areas of the city. In Zamostye, residential buildings and the premises of a children's and youth sports school were damaged. In the Neftyanik district, a bomb fell on a private sector, damaging or destroying more than 10 houses.

On the eastern outskirts of Izyum, windows of a water treatment plant were damaged. Due to damage to the networks, residents of several streets were left without electricity, and internet services were also reported to be out of service. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Fires in three districts of Chernihiv region

A man and a woman were injured in Chernihiv region, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported. “Two people were injured as a result of the Russian attacks“, the rescue service said in a statement.

A hangar of a private enterprise was attacked in the Prilutsk district, in which a man was injured. A fire broke out in a granary building in the Novgorod-Seversky region, and a woman was injured.

Another large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in the Koryukovsky region. Dry vegetation burned in the Chernihiv region. Rescuers have extinguished all fires.

At this stage, local authorities have not reported any deaths in the attacks described in the two regions. The amount of material damage and the full extent of the damage in Izyum and Chernihiv regions are still being determined.

Sources: pravda.com.ua