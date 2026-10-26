Zelensky proposes new extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky proposes to extend martial law and general mobilization in the country for another 90 days from October 31. For this purpose, two bills have been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada - No. 16182 and No. 16183, Ukrinform reported.

The first draft provides for the parliament to approve the presidential decree on the extension of martial law in Ukraine. The second is to approve the decree on the extension of general mobilization.

Both documents were registered on October 26 and were submitted on the initiative of Volodymyr Zelensky. In the parliamentary system, they are referred to as bills in the field of security and defense.

The drafts have been sent for consideration

The drafts are addressed to the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada. Additional committees are those on the budget, anti-corruption policy and Ukraine's integration into the European Union.

Currently, the documents are at the stage of consideration in the committee. After their discussion, the Verkhovna Rada must vote separately on the approval of the decree on martial law and the decree on general mobilization.

The current term expires on October 31

The proposal comes just before the expiration of the current term, which is until October 31, 2026. If approved by the parliament, the new extension will cover the next 90 days.

Martial law and general mobilization have been in force in Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022. Since then, the Verkhovna Rada has repeatedly approved presidential decrees to extend them.

Zelensky's proposal does not change the scope of the two regimes, but provides for an extension of the current terms. The final decision depends on the vote of the Ukrainian parliament.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, itd.rada.gov.ua