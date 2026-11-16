Turkey is preparing 52 road sections for drone takeoffs and landings in emergencies

Turkey is preparing 52 road sections to be used as emergency runways for the takeoff, landing and deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles during disasters, accidents and emergency logistical operations. The newspaper „Yeni Şafak“ reported this, citing the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu.

As part of the project, 9562 sections of the road network meeting the necessary physical parameters have been identified. A total of 52 potential sites have been selected from among them – seven for the first stage and a further 45 for the next stage.

The first test was conducted between Balıkesir and Manisa

The first pilot project was carried out on the road between Balıkesir and Manisa in western Turkey. The section is approximately 140 kilometres long. As part of an exercise, the „Akıncı“ and „Bayraktar TB2“ combat unmanned aerial vehicles landed and took off from the roadway as part of an emergency scenario.

„The ability of our national unmanned aerial vehicles to use the road network as a runway demonstrated the role our transport infrastructure can play in emergencies,“ Uraloğlu said.

The road was closed for five hours

To ensure safe flight conditions, three parking areas with a total surface area of 3600 square metres were established alongside the road. A total of 5200 metres of guardrails were removed, while 45 road signs were modified so that they could be easily removed when necessary.

During the tests, the section was closed to traffic for five hours. Traffic was diverted along alternative routes.

The exercise was organised by Turkey’s Ministry of National Defence in cooperation with the commands of the land, air and naval forces, the Coast Guard, the General Directorate of Highways, the gendarmerie, the police and the manufacturer „Baykar“.

The project envisages that the existing road infrastructure can be used as an additional site for unmanned aerial vehicles when standard airports or other logistical facilities are inaccessible or cannot be used.

Sources: bta.bg, yenisafak.com