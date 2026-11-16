Russia does not intend to give Ukraine an opportunity to restore its forces. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who announced that Moscow does not want a temporary ceasefire but is seeking long-term peace.

“Russia does not want a temporary ceasefire but is striving for peace that will last for centuries. That is precisely why the special military operation is continuing, and the negotiating process must lead to peace,” Peskov said.

According to him, Moscow will not give Kyiv an opportunity to rest and “heal its wounds.” The Kremlin presents the continuation of hostilities as part of the pressure to achieve a political result through negotiations.

Kremlin Criticizes Europe

Peskov said that European countries should clarify the extent to which their positions could help the peace process in Ukraine. According to him, the public statements of European governments rather indicate an unwillingness to assist in a peaceful settlement.

The Kremlin spokesman refused to disclose details of the talks with the United States concerning Ukraine. He said that Moscow did not consider it appropriate to make the content of the discussions public.

Damage to the Crimean Bridge Assessed

Peskov also commented on reports of damage to the Crimean Bridge. He said that detailed information should be provided by the Russian Ministry of Transport, while the assessment of the damage is ongoing.

“As far as I understand, an assessment of insignificant damage is currently being carried out there,” the Kremlin spokesman said. According to data from the Russian transport authorities, cited by Russian media, traffic on the road section of the structure was temporarily halted, while rail traffic continued.

Peskov also said that Russia’s air defense was operating “effectively enough.” At the same time, he acknowledged that in the event of massive strikes, no system can provide one hundred percent protection for facilities.

Moscow Proposed a Humanitarian Mission in Kostiantynivka

Earlier, Peskov said that Russian forces were ready to clear Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Region of mines to enable a humanitarian mission. According to him, the operation would take five days and would allow 300–400 civilians to be evacuated from the city and head toward Ukraine or Russia.

Moscow called on the United States and European countries to use their influence over Kyiv to negotiate the mission. The Russian side also proposed involving the ombudsmen of both countries and journalists from the United States, Russia and other countries.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, kommersant.ru, vedomosti.ru