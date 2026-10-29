Trump again suggests Strait of Hormuz should be named after him

US President Donald Trump has again said he wants the Strait of Hormuz to be called the "Trump Strait." He made the remarks at a rally in Chillicothe, Ohio, as part of his campaign to support Republicans ahead of the midterm elections for Congress.

“I think at some point we're going to call the Strait of Hormuz the "Trump Strait,"“ Trump told his supporters. He recalled his decisions to use the names "Gulf of America" for the Gulf of Mexico and "Lake America" for Lake Ontario.

“We have a gulf, we have a lake, now we can have a strait. "Do you think I'm kidding? Everyone thought I was kidding when I renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America," the president added.

The US administration has been using the name "Gulf of America" on federal documents and maps since Trump's executive order in January 2025. On August 27, 2026, he also signed an executive order ordering Lake Ontario to be designated "Lake America" by US federal institutions.

Trump reiterated the idea in Florida

The president had previously suggested the same name during a rally in Fort Myers, Florida, on October 23. At the time, he said he wanted to change the name of the Strait of Hormuz, after already taking action on the gulf and the lake.

In Ohio, Trump linked the proposal to the ongoing conflict with Iran and its impact on the energy market. He said more oil is now passing through the strait than it was seven months ago. He did not provide specific statistics to support the comparison.

“When the conflict with Iran ends, gasoline and oil prices will come down,“ the president said. War and high fuel prices are among the topics Trump is trying to mobilize Republican voters with before the election.

Sources: apnews.com, rollcall.com, abcnews.com