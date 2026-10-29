Behind enemy lines! Ukrainian army claims to have shot down two Russian Su-34s

The Ukrainian Navy has reported that it has shot down two Russian Su-34 fighter-bombers in a missile strike on the Marinovka military airfield in Volgograd region. According to Ukrainian data, the attack was carried out with a long-range modification of the Neptune missile, known as the Long Neptune.

„Two more Su-34s are in the account of the Long Neptune„, the Ukrainian Navy said. According to the report, the target near the village of Oktyabrsky, used by the 11th mixed aviation regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces, was hit.

What the Ukrainian side claims

The regiment is part of the 4th mixed aviation division of the 4th army of the Air Force and the air defense of Russia. The Ukrainian military said that the two Su-34s were destroyed on the territory of the military airfield.

The Su-34 is one of the main platforms of Russian tactical aviation for using guided aerial bombs. The Ukrainian Navy claims that the aircraft are used to strike positions of Ukrainian forces, settlements and areas near the front line.

No independent confirmation

Earlier, an anonymous Russian channel on „Telegram“ reported a strike on the airport on October 29. The publication claims that the base is home to Su-24M front-line bombers, Su-24MR reconnaissance aircraft and Su-34 fighter-bombers. The channel also reports on allegedly destroyed aircraft and two dead Russian servicemen.

These data have not been confirmed by independent sources. The information provided has not been confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense. The total amount of damage to the airport has not been specified.

„Neptune“ was originally developed in Ukraine as an anti-ship missile. Subsequently, a version was created to hit ground targets at long distances. If the Ukrainian claim is confirmed, the strike would mean another loss for Russian tactical aviation, but the final assessment of the damage remains undetermined.

Sources: news.bg, unian.ua, nv.ua