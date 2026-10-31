Japanese prosecutors seek prison sentences for two US Marines

Japanese prosecutors have asked for four years in prison for Malik Jujuan Lewis, 26, and three years for Damien Paul Helms, 21, two US Marines from Iwakuni, accused of a series of thefts in Japan.

The two pleaded guilty to the charges during the first hearing in Fukuoka, Kyodo news agency reported. The case is being heard by the Fukuoka District Court and was concluded on the merits the same day.

According to the indictment, Lewis and Helms broke into establishments in the Nakasu district in December 2025, stealing more than 400,000 yen from six establishments. The investigation also covers other cases in Yamaguchi and Hiroshima prefectures, as well as Tokyo.

The total amount of alleged damage is about 11 million yen, or approximately $64,000. Earlier investigation data showed that the two were charged with breaking and entering, theft, attempted theft and accessory to theft in various parts of the country.

In their plea, the prosecution asked for four years in prison for Lewis and three years for Helms. "The extent of the damage is large, and the manner of the crime is bold and serious," the prosecution said, as quoted by Nishi-Nippon Television.

The defense asked for suspended sentences. The lawyers indicated that the two defendants regret their actions and are taking steps to compensate the victims.

Lewis and Helms are servicemen from the US Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture. According to the American publication “Stars and Stripes“ they were held under the control of the US Marine Corps while the Japanese authorities conducted criminal proceedings.

As of October 31, 2026, the court had not announced the verdict. The exact date of the decision is not indicated in the published data on the case.

Sources: fnn.jp, stripes.com