Man dies after beating and stab wounds in Ruse

A 60-year-old man has died in Ruse after being beaten and suffering from multiple stab wounds. A 55-year-old man has been detained for the crime and has been brought in as a defendant. This was announced by the prosecutor's office and the police in the city.

According to initial data, the victim was hit over 60 times, about 30 of them in the head. It is assumed that some of the injuries were caused by a hard object. During the inspection, a wrench was found, which investigators believe may have been used in the attack. A knife was also seized, as well as biological traces.

The report was filed at night

The report to the 112 telephone number was filed at around 01:30 on October 28. A domestic dispute was reported between homeless people who lived in two abandoned vans in the area of \u200b\u200b“Tsvetnitsa“ Street.

A police team was dispatched to the scene. A 36-year-old man led officers to the victim, who was found conscious but helpless. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The defendant has 19 previous convictions

According to the prosecutor's office, the 55-year-old defendant has been convicted a total of 19 times. Among his previous crimes is robbery, committed in a dangerous relapse. His last sentence was in 2023.

The exact motive for the crime has not yet been clarified. The prosecutor's office indicates that there was a strained relationship between the accused and the victim. According to investigators, the two consumed large amounts of alcohol daily.

The occupants of the vans did not have permanent jobs and supported themselves mainly by collecting and delivering secondary raw materials, odd jobs, and social benefits. There is no evidence that they displayed aggression or indecent behavior towards those living in the area.

The prosecutor's office has filed a request for the imposition of a permanent measure of detention “detention in custody“. The law provides for 15 to 20 years in prison, life imprisonment, or life imprisonment without the right to parole for the crime. The experts are yet to clarify all the circumstances surrounding the death.

Sources: nova.bg